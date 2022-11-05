 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maronek: America's corrupt legal system

America's legal system is not only broken, but also corrupt.

Three examples:

Steve Bannon, sentenced on Contempt of Court charges for refusing a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, receives a FOUR month sentence instead of a YEAR, a fine of $6,500 instead of a maximum of $200,000 and remains free pending an appeal.

Florida Judge Cannon agrees with Trump to appoint a Special Master to review Mar-a-Lago files, but then tells Trump he doesn't have to comply with the Special Master's request to prove Trump's accusations that the FBI may have planted files at Mar-a-Lago.

Supreme Court Clarence Thomas, who should have isolated himself in order to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest, allowed Senator Graham Lindsey to not testify before a Georgia special grant jury regarding vote tampering issues. Another credibility blow to the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court.

When are courts going to throw out "special privilege" claims that are obstructing justice?

Promoters of the Big Lie are winning court battles at the expense of our democracy.

Mary Maronek, Mount Pleasant

