Silenced majority ready to roar
Mitch McConnell is basking in glory. His all-male Senate Judiciary Republican bloc rammed through Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. All 45 male Republican senators, joined by five female Republican senators, marched in lock-step. Tens of millions of Americans were horrified by the president’s vilification of Dr. Blasey Ford.
President Trump, for all the world to see and hear, has boasted of his delight in grabbing women by the genitals. He even encouraged another entertainer to do this, saying that when you’re a celebrity, these assaults go unpunished. Republicans for two years have enforced silence and denial.
Brave women have described in detail what they suffered at the hands of Trump. Nineteen women, by name, have accused Trump of assaultive violations of their body and privacy. “Malicious lies,” scoffed President Trump; but who believes him?
Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, who’ve invested thousands of congressional staff hours and millions of taxpayer dollars into pseudo-investigations of nonexistent wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton, have barred the door to even a single day of hearings on these assaults. Enforcing silence, they think they can protect their seats by denying the obvious.
Tammy Baldwin in the Senate and Reps. Pocan, Kind, and Moore will continue to fight for us. On Nov. 6, we can flip the seat of Paul Ryan — who already threw in the towel in April — and others who’ve aided and abetted in the destruction of the environment, and the devastating attack on basic human decency. Silenced no more, we’re ready to roar.
Ron Malzer
La Crosse
Vote for Godlewski for state treasurer
I urge you to vote for Sarah Godlewski for state treasurer on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
As a public school teacher in Racine, I am very concerned about our children and how our state manages important resources for future generations. Thankfully, we have Sarah Godlewski running for state treasurer. She will help ensure our state’s future will be bright for everyone.
To give some background, Godlewski led the fight last spring to save the Treasurer’s Office by developing an extensive media campaign and organizing a bipartisan coalition. Because of her leadership, Wisconsin voters defeated the referendum, maintaining this critical position, which is the watchdog for our tax dollars. As state treasurer, Godlewski will use the same commitment to organizing and educating Wisconsinites on key issues, and will ensure our tax dollars are used and invested wisely.
In addition, her career as a financial expert and small business owner in Eau Claire, makes her the best person to take on this important position for our state. Please vote for Sarah Godlewski, state treasurer, on Nov. 6.
Jennifer Levie
Racine
Gordon A., you won’t be missed
Hey Gordon A: Why not grab your baseball bat, hate Trump signs head to New York or D.C. and have some fun?
I think Hillary Clinton and Maxine Waters are there waiting for your support. They need all the support they can get. You won’t be missed.
Thomas N. Urick
Racine
I didn't realize the Journal Times had a fiction section.
