Malik: Banning books is un-American

I find the recent news articles about books being banned alarming.

While I agree that not every book is appropriate for children, I also think that parental input regarding books being available is important. This is a parental right — actually it's a parental responsibility — to know about these "offensive" books before they are banned from libraries and schools.

Parents need to know what their children are being exposed to BEFORE that action is taken. Children need to be monitored (and no, it's not an invasion of their privacy, it's part of guiding and protecting them).

Way back in 1988, Salman Rushdie wrote The Satanic Verses and the Ayatollah Khomeini ordered his death. He also vowed to destroy every copy of this book, wherever in the world they might be.

I was working at a bookstore in the mall and all of us there decided to go with the adage "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything" and we kept the book on the shelves. There was probably no danger to us, but we felt that banning or burning books is not what we do in America.

Kids can be taught how to judge what is acceptable and good, and what is not. That is primarily up to the parents, but it's up to all of us as a community to not allow such over-reactions by some individuals.

Elaine Malik, Racine

