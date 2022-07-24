Maleousky: No more TV listings

I am saddened to learn the paper will no longer be printing the TV listings daily. I rely on this listing for programs I wish to watch.

The paper stated Sunday, July 3, the listings weren't sufficient anymore for what readers were looking for.

I do not have cable nor a computer to look up listings. I can now order a subscription for listings. I only use listings for ABC, CBS, NBC and channels 18, 24 and 55. This would cost me just under $40!

Most of the recommendations now on page two of The Journal Times are for cable which will not affect my TV viewing and will not be of help to me. So my alternative is to pay $40 (approximately) for TV listings in addition to my newspaper subscription. Also, I have something more to recycle at week's end.

Doesn't seem like a win-win situation to me.

J. P. Maleousky, Caledonia