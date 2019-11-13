Maldonado: Our Community Still Hurts

My heart still hurts for Tyrese West's family, and I offer my deepest condolences to his family. The divide that separates our communities from those meant to serve and protect us has claimed another young life. I can't come to the conclusion that these outcomes are anything but senseless. But even more senseless than any one incident is this: We aren't any safer when trust disintegrates under the absence of transparency, due diligence, and a commitment to ensuring these things never happen again. We can't stop that there will always be problems for which the solutions aren't yet in place, but we cannot afford to approach the future at a standstill. We need to hold ourselves accountable: every elected official, citizen, and officer. We all have to continue to sit down at the table and work this out.