Malchine: The importance of bio-fuels

The political significance of Wisconsin is clear as President Trump and Vice President Pence visit within days of each other. Given the focus on our economic recovery and Wisconsin’s role as the nation’s eighth-largest producer of bio-fuels, I'd like to hear them announce steps to restore hope for our bio-fuel producers and farmers.

Despite the administration's past promise to support bio-fuels, the industry has repeatedly come under attack by bureaucrats at the Environmental Protection Agency. Over the last few years, the number of refinery exemptions granted has quadrupled, allowing major oil companies to skirt the Renewable Fuel Standard and push ethanol out of the market. Without the RFS, there would be little to no access to ethanol in what amounts to a monopolized fuel market. These harmful waivers have already destroyed over four billion gallons of ethanol demand. To make it worse, the agency is considering at least 58 additional retroactive exemptions—dating back to 2011—that would destroy billions more. At a time when farmers and bio-fuels workers are reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, granting new waivers would deal a devastating blow.