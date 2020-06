× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's a bright spot in my day when I read Pete Jackel's column.

Pete writes in a down-to-earth way that is refreshing. His columns are insightful, interesting and well thought out.

In writing about former coaches, he makes sure to interview many of the students on whom these coaches left an indelible mark.

Kudos to you Pete for a job well done.

Jill Makovsky, Caledonia

