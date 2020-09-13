 Skip to main content
Makela: Racine should have ballot drop boxes
Makela: Racine should have ballot drop boxes

With the current problems with the USPS, and with a reduction in poll workers because of COVID-19, I call on Mayor Mason to give the city of Racine residents, safe, tamper-proof drop boxes at all polling places and at City Hall.

We can not, should not, have to wait until just weeks before the election to know what the Mayor's plan to handle the ballots are.

With the spring fiasco, I also hope there is a plan to check ballots for accuracy prior to putting them in a stack.

Let's use Racine to be a positive example for the rest of the country. Lets get this right.

Starlet Makela, Racine

