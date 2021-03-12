Magulski: A true American

Maria Gonzalez's letter to the editor was inspirational. My parents of Polish and Italian descent came from horribly dysfunctional families and abject poverty. Eighth grade educated and married in 1929 at the onset of the Great Depression, they could have very easily cast themselves as victims, but they chose otherwise. They aspired to be proud, middle class Americans. And so they became.

Hard work, self-sacrifice, personal responsibility, traditional Christian values, a strong nuclear family and insistence that my siblings and I get a good education so we could move up the socio-economic ladder that is available to all Americans who choose to climb it. And so we did.

Ms. Gonzalez and her family are my heroes. As are the Indian families who own the convenience stores in Racine County and whose kids grow up to be doctors and bankers; or the Korean and Somali immigrants who risk life and limb to make a living owning the bodegas on the mean streets of our biggest cities; or the many Asians who come to the US without knowing a word of English and end up excelling in the most rigorous curricula like STEM. The very people against whom Harvard and other elitist universities now discriminate because they're too smart.