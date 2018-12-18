The Racine Public Library is a member of the Lakeshores Library System, one of 16 Wisconsin library systems. Federal funding from the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS) helps fund the Wisconsin library systems, which provide the necessary support for all public libraries in Wisconsin. The service which affects us the most is the shared statewide system which allows us to borrow books, DVDs and other library materials from each other.
There is a bill before Congress to re-authorize IMLS itself, an action that needs to happen every six years. And a few weeks ago, the House and Senate agreed to move that re-authorization forward (S.3530), committed to passing the senate bill without changes. Yes, that’s right, congress agreed on something that they know has value to everyone — libraries and museums.
But now, it seems house leadership has suddenly changed their mind. After agreeing to allow a vote on the bill, Rep. Ryan and Rep. McCarthy (CA-23) have frozen action on the bill in the house. Why?
Libraries right here in Wisconsin and libraries across the country see Rep. Ryan’s actions as a betrayal. Is this really the way the speaker wants to leave office?
I urge Speaker Ryan to reconsider. Releasing a bill that supports our nation’s libraries may seem like a small thing to him, but it’s a legacy that would show where his — and his constituents’ — values are.
Jessica MacPhail, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.