MacPhail: Listen, learn and demand change

Coming Together Racine was formed in 2005 with the goal of eliminating racism. We speak out against the horrific murder of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis, but also against the murders of all black and brown people which have gone unnoticed by white people.

These murders were caused by racism. We have all been taught with media, actions and behaviors that it is okay for white people to discriminate against and ultimately take away the rights of people of color.

The US Constitution counts enslaved people as 3/5 of a person (Article I, Section. 2: Representatives and direct taxes shall be apportioned among the several states which may be included within this Union, according to their respective numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole number of free persons, including those bound to service for a term of years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other persons).

Children as young as four have learned that being white is better than being brown or black. This has to change, and it starts with recognizing this truth: this was wrong.