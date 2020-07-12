MacCaughey: Kind, decent and thoughtful
MacCaughey: Kind, decent and thoughtful

In the midst of recent turmoil involving serious health and social justice issues, people continue being considerate and helpful. Twice this year, in the course of just a few months, my cellphone somehow fell out of my car and landed in a parking lot, unbeknownst to me. The prospect of losing all contacts, the calendar and too many photographs was unsettling to put it mildly. 

In each case, someone found the phone and took the initiative to go inside the building so it could be returned. The first spot was one of the lots at Ascension and the security officer had the phone. The second, just last week, was at the Piggly Wiggly store on Erie, and I left my name/number at the office just in case. The gentleman who found my phone not only went into the store to inquire about a report of a missing phone, but called me and actually brought the phone to my home. 

So, to the two people who found my phone and to the folks at Ascension and "The Pig," a heartfelt thank you. All of you reaffirmed my belief that the majority of people are kind, decent and thoughtful; the kind we aspire to be. 

Moreau MacCaughey, Racine

