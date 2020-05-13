Mac Donald: Why are we seeing a spike now?

In reference to Mayor Mason's Mother's Day warning. Easter was 26 days ago. Why would we be seeing a spike now? If these gatherings infected participants we should have seen a spike 10 days ago.

Is this warning based on facts or is it just conjecture to reinforce the mayor's dictates? I saw no mention of contact tracing that tracked an infection to an Easter gathering. Does such information exist? I support "fact-based" guidelines but unsubstantiated decrees only weaken the authority of the proclamation.