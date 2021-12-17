 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maack: Do not take our park

  • 0

I was dismayed to read that the city has entered into an agreement with a developer to study the feasibility of mixed use development including a multifamily residential building at Lakeview Park.

I have several concerns regarding this proposal. Foremost, Lakeview Park is open green space on Lake Michigan and should be maintained as such. As a former Alderman of the 5th District and a nearby resident, I fought to maintain this park for generations to come.

While I was a strong supporter of the Racine Zoo, I had to oppose a proposal they had to turn the park into a parking lot during my tenure as an alderman.

Secondly, the city already has prime lakefront property that would be more suitable for development, including the Walker Property and the Wisconsin Natural Gas site. That should be the city's priority.

Finally, when I was an alderman I worked with the zoo director on a proposal to utilize the Lakeview Community Center as a Discovery/Educational Center. Due to several factors, including a change in leadership and a downturn in the community, this proposal was never forwarded. However, it is still a viable option.

People are also reading…

It would be great if the city would utilize the insurance money to build out a Discovery Center which highlights the ecosystem of the Great Lakes and affords the Racine Zoo the space to do educational and outreach activities. In addition, the playground should be enhanced and a pickleball court added.

Lakeview Park should be maintained and expanded as a park, not sold off to a developer.

David L. Maack, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Trump's big lie

Johnson: Trump's big lie

These are troubled times. Yet the major source of trouble is the Big Lie perpetrated by Donald Trump when he refused to acknowledge that Biden…

Webb: Why the big bump?

Webb: Why the big bump?

I would like Mr. Rooney, public works commissioner, to explain why there is such a large bump in the road when going south on West Boulevard a…

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Fair courts equals fair maps equals fair elections for Wisconsin. The recent news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined “least change” w…

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

There is a large group of people who want to prevent women from having abortions. They cite the rights of the unborn to life regardless of the…

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Racine County’s judicial system should be non-partisan. Sheriff Schmaling is demonstrating conservative bias in public messaging. Maybe it’s t…

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Knowing they couldn’t disprove the overwhelming evidence that smoking was directly linked to lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, tobacco c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News