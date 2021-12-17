Maack: Do not take our park

I was dismayed to read that the city has entered into an agreement with a developer to study the feasibility of mixed use development including a multifamily residential building at Lakeview Park.

I have several concerns regarding this proposal. Foremost, Lakeview Park is open green space on Lake Michigan and should be maintained as such. As a former Alderman of the 5th District and a nearby resident, I fought to maintain this park for generations to come.

While I was a strong supporter of the Racine Zoo, I had to oppose a proposal they had to turn the park into a parking lot during my tenure as an alderman.

Secondly, the city already has prime lakefront property that would be more suitable for development, including the Walker Property and the Wisconsin Natural Gas site. That should be the city's priority.

Finally, when I was an alderman I worked with the zoo director on a proposal to utilize the Lakeview Community Center as a Discovery/Educational Center. Due to several factors, including a change in leadership and a downturn in the community, this proposal was never forwarded. However, it is still a viable option.

It would be great if the city would utilize the insurance money to build out a Discovery Center which highlights the ecosystem of the Great Lakes and affords the Racine Zoo the space to do educational and outreach activities. In addition, the playground should be enhanced and a pickleball court added.

Lakeview Park should be maintained and expanded as a park, not sold off to a developer.

David L. Maack, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0