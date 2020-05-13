Lynch: Democrats' double standard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m tired of this disgusting double standard created by the Democrats. It’s absolutely unacceptable for them to hold a complete double standard for sexual assault cases. The Democrats rushed to accuse Brett Kavanaugh, but have failed to even acknowledge Tara Reade’s complaint against their beloved nominee Joe Biden.

There isn’t any room for a double standard in #MeToo. Women deserve to be heard regardless of the political agenda. It’s absolutely ridiculous that the Democrats have taken zero action — and in doing so, completely silenced Tara Reade.

Joe Biden has had an undeniable record of making women uncomfortable through his inappropriate behavior which adds to the necessity of fully addressing these allegations. Silence is not an option and Tara Reade deserves more respect. Wisconsin must do better than this inaction and silence. Calling all Democrats to listen to Tara Reade and fully investigate Joe Biden immediately.

Sue Lynch, Kenosha

