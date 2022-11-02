Lutz: NEC killing babies

My name is Autumn. Born at ten-weeks premature in September 1978.

I was diagnosed with Necrotizing Enterocolitis or NEC and really didn't have good chances of living. I am a fighter.

In that first year of life, I underweight four intestinal surgeries. A foot of my intestine was removed due to necrosis. What it states in my record as a "double barrel colostomy" was put in place for several months then reversed at age 11 months.

My records also state I was fed Enfamil while in the NICU prior to my NEC diagnosis and sent home with Enfamil for my parents to feed me after my release from the NICU almost three months after my birth.

I have found medical documentation and research that also shows Enfamil and other cow based infant formulas leading to NEC "outbreaks" in the NICU back in 1978. A news article from January 1978 with the heading, "Toxic Baby Formula."

Does the rule of discovery for birth injuries run out?

I would have never known I had NEC for sure if I had not gotten a hold of my NICU 1978 medical records this passed August 2022.

My parents were kept in the dark about a lot of my care while in the NICU after birth.

I have also found in my research one of the first documented cases of NEC back in 1938.

Babies TODAY are DYING of NEC! It's worldwide and needs to be addressed sooner than later. Parents need to know.

Autumn Lutz, Racine