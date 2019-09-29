I want to respond to an article that appeared in the Sunday edition of RJT “Owners Choosing Cremation For Their Pets”, written by James Lawson. Though the article was informative as to options available when we lose a cherished member of our pet families, I was surprised to notice the omission of a local business that has been around since 1972, which is Anderson’s Pet Valhalla in Franksville. This three generation family business provides cremation and burial plots for our pets. I have personal experience with this family owned business since I recently lost two pets this year. The level of compassion and attentive care Scot Anderson showed my family was comforting. Several years ago my sister-in-law lost her cat, her house, and nearly all of her personal belongings in a fire. Gary Anderson provided his cremation services at no charge when he learned of her devastating circumstances. He showed such wonderful empathy in her time of tremendous hardship.
I just feel that the omission of a locally owned pet cemetery and cremation service, that’s been in business in the Racine/Kenosha area for so long, needed to be recognized.
You have free articles remaining.
Margaret Luther, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.