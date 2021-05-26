Lucas: Racine's huge hustle

I was very displeased and frankly irritated to find a letter in my mailbox about a $50 ordinance for overgrown weeds after a fresh rain.

I work full time and cut my grass regularly. How dare the City of Racine take advantage of its taxpayers with this nonsense. How much money was made after riding around "inspecting" people's yard and writing out these ordinances? This is a huge hustle at best.

As I drive through my neighborhood there are multiple lawns with dandelion growth ... which is what happens after it rains. Shame on you!

I would have attached a picture (but I can't) of the empty lot of overgrown weeds that the City of Racine is responsible for maintaining that is directly across the street from my front door. How about the pot calling the kettle black?

The City of Racine needs to focus on more important issues such as the impoverished schools in these same neighborhoods that lack finer resources for education.

Kimberlyn Lucas, Racine

