Lott: Poem for the times

If you have 20/20 vision, it is said you have perfect eyesight. The year now being 2020. The world has been given sight to the signs of the time.

We see the world through a kaleidoscope of changing seasons. No longer only winter, spring, summer and fall.

Now add four seasons of earthquakes and storms. The mountains also demanding recognition of its kind.

We are not blind, and we speak. But only of things we dare comprehend.

We see populations starving and spoke of war. We see the dying and spoke of production. We see the suffering and speak of finances. We see the lonely and dig more graves.

We plant roots with hope, regardless of our fears. Then cast lots for our ship to come in.

When in the day, the sun shined. The times turned, then came the night.

So much darkness. And we say we still see, haven taken no notice of the signs of the world’s turn.

The season for our harvest has now come with a storm. And there is light on the other side of the world.

George Lott, Racine

