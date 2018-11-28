Being a native of Racine (graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1956), I am always interested in the city's political climate. I am presently living in St. Louis. So when I visit relatives and friends. I read the Journal Times and the letters from your readers.
Here is my opinion on our president. In the past year, there has been a flurry of books coming out about our government and what goes on behind the scenes. However, in my estimation one of the most ground-breaking books came out in 2009: "The Narcissism Epidemic" by Jean M. Twenge and W. Keith Campbell.
President Donald Trump exemplifies an extreme view of himself at the expense of the common good. It will have catastrophic effects on us if it continues and leads us way off track in our democracy.
The evidence Twenge and Campbell have compiled in their book is not only compelling but appalling. It verifies that President Trump is an extreme narcissist.
Gary Longo
St. Louis, Mo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
The fat guy is a liar and a crook. Has there ever been a more scandal filled WH in our history? Bloomberg is reporting that Don wanted to give his buddy, Vlad a $50 million dollars penthouse in Trump Tower in Moscow. He lied about his connections to Russia during the campaign and continues to lie. Mueller is closing in fast.
'President Donald Trump’s company considered offering Russian President Vladimir Putin a $50 million penthouse in a planned skyscraper in Moscow to make the building more desirable to rich buyers, according to the Russian-born real estate developer who was broker on the project.'
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-30/trump-firm-eyed-giving-putin-50-million-penthouse-broker-says
Uh huh....and Scooter will be in an orange jump suit before his second term.
Same thing was said of obama,. In fact it is still said since he won't shut up and enjoy his retirement like past presidents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.