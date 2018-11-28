Try 1 month for 99¢

Being a native of Racine (graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1956), I am always interested in the city's political climate. I am presently living in St. Louis. So when I visit relatives and friends. I read the Journal Times and the letters from your readers.

Here is my opinion on our president. In the past year, there has been a flurry of books coming out about our government and what goes on behind the scenes. However, in my estimation one of the most ground-breaking books came out in 2009: "The Narcissism Epidemic" by Jean M. Twenge and W. Keith Campbell.

President Donald Trump exemplifies an extreme view of himself at the expense of the common good. It will have catastrophic effects on us if it continues and leads us way off track in our democracy.

The evidence Twenge and Campbell have compiled in their book is not only compelling but appalling. It verifies that President Trump is an extreme narcissist.

Gary Longo

St. Louis, Mo.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments