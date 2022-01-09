Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

My wife and I built our home here in Mount Pleasant in 1991 and have enjoyed this community. We raised our children and have watched our grandchildren grow up here and have seen our property grow in value along with our taxes which is expected.

This year however, the Grinch has showed his ugly face to us and others in the neighborhood. Our adjusted value this year increased over $70,000! Less than some, but, much more than others.

Our lot, 0.41 acres, is assessed at $75,200 alone which is out of line! I see waterfront lots double our sized taxed value way less. Newer and bigger homes taxed less.

My question to the person who came around and did the calculating, HOW DID YOU ARIVE AT THESE NUMBERS? There is no rhyme or reason to a lot of the figures, not only to us, but many of our other neighbors and please don't give the FOX CONN excuse.

I have seen a home within a mile of us that their tax value dropped $300,000!

Mount Pleasant you are taxing us right out of town!

Now for the Santa Claus story.

Our family would like to give a huge shoutout to the Johnson family and Johnson Wax Company for the generosity! We all read how they constantly donate to our city. We found out personally how they donate toys and clothing to children in "placed homes." Your company and family are a true blessing. Thank you.

Kevin Loew, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0