The Second Amendment, passed by congress in 1789, entitled “Bearing Arms” reads: “A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”
The "arms" used back then were muskets, rifles that were initially single-shot, muzzle-loading weapons that required hammering projectiles with a ramrod and mallet into the bore of the barrel, and usually handled by two persons fired from a portable rest.
The framers couldn’t envision the “progress” we have made in our modern weaponry. The downside to progress is the use of the modern military equipment like the semi-automatic rifle and high capacity magazines by a small number of civilians who choose to hunt and kill adults and children in a cruel sacrificial fashion with no remorse. It bears repeating that many of us do not wish to burden law-abiding sportsmen and antique gun collectors with unnecessary regulations.
But establishing and maintaining a national fighting force is one of the responsibilities the Framers gave to Congress. The problem is that the Framers’ use of the word militia today often refers to a civilian military force that engages in rebel or terrorist activities in opposition to the regular army.
I remain committed to asking Congress to:
- Provide resources for state-of-the art technological improvements to strengthen law enforcement’s capabilities for tracking and closing background check loopholes.
- Ban the civilian purchase of military style assault weapons and high capacity magazines.
Sharon Locke
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.