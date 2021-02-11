 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locke: Dangerous environment
0 comments

Locke: Dangerous environment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What was once considered a safe work place for Congress has become a dangerous environment. Some have turned their backs on the problem. I want Congressional members to restore civility, decency and diplomacy (especially with regard to foreign policy). Call out those who use hateful rhetoric to undermine minorities and the marginalized. Call out those who have white supremacist and other racist leanings. Call out conspiracy theorists and obstructionists. Hateful words embolden and incite. The signs were already there the minute many Congressional members accepted hateful rhetoric. I would also like Congress to revisit the gun violence issue. I still favor banning semi-automatic weapons and high capacity ammunition magazines.

Sharon Locke, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Justvig: Blatantly unfair

I have refrained from writing this letter for months as I'm not a confrontational person. But, my conscience has nagged me into action.

Letters

Chobanian: Impeachment trial

In early February, the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is scheduled to begin. The way it works is the House of Representatives impeac…

Letters

Braunreiter: Deepwood revisited

On Jan. 14, the Wind Point Village Board met and decided to cancel a plan that would have provided for the development of four condos by Kornd…

Letters

Polodna: Bernberg creates win

At the January monthly Wind Point Village Board meeting Joe and Kate Maurer said they were going to risk $25,000 or maybe more of their person…

Letters

Orre: Democracy prevails

A recent letter "Progressive Democracy" parrots trumpisms description of what will happen if democrats regain the presidency, which of course …

Letters

Beranis: Mask mania

The “mask mania” has hit our city, state, national and world scene. If I remember right, the mask thing started as news filler about the air q…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News