Locke: Dangerous environment

What was once considered a safe work place for Congress has become a dangerous environment. Some have turned their backs on the problem. I want Congressional members to restore civility, decency and diplomacy (especially with regard to foreign policy). Call out those who use hateful rhetoric to undermine minorities and the marginalized. Call out those who have white supremacist and other racist leanings. Call out conspiracy theorists and obstructionists. Hateful words embolden and incite. The signs were already there the minute many Congressional members accepted hateful rhetoric. I would also like Congress to revisit the gun violence issue. I still favor banning semi-automatic weapons and high capacity ammunition magazines.