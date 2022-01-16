 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Locke: Become an activist

  • 0

Another New Year’s resolution! This one is like no other.

This year I feel compelled to examine relationships, caustic vs. healthy.

I admit that this requires making judgments; I recognize my lack of patience in weighing the words and actions of others, i.e. I have little patience for hateful rhetoric, intimidation, prejudice and all unkind actions.

The next generation deserves good examples of strong leadership, courage and high principles. My words indicate that I am a pacifist at heart, but the activist in me endeavors to try to change hearts.

Part of my 2022 resolution is to listen to others more carefully to learn what makes them tick.

I want to encourage The Journal Times readers to participate more fully in their democracy, resolve to speak their minds on important issues and sign up to vote absentee ballot. As for me, I hope to bring new energy to my activism.

Again, this year, I will contact my congressman who year after year turns a deaf ear to violence and constituents who want to ban semiautomatic guns and rifles and high-capacity cartridges. He has never felt that this issue is urgent. I disagree.

People are also reading…

I encourage you to join me; become an energetic activist on this issue and other issues of importance to you.

Sharon Locke, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wood: How is this a good thing?

Wood: How is this a good thing?

I am curious about why the Wisconn Valley Media Group thinks it's a good thing that the Heritage Foundation gave Wisconsin high marks on their…

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

Loew: The Grinch and Santa Claus

My wife and I built our home here in Mount Pleasant in 1991 and have enjoyed this community. We raised our children and have watched our grand…

Buhler: EV charging stations

Buhler: EV charging stations

I am pleased to learn the Assembly is considering bills that would facilitate the use of EV charging stations on the state's roads and highways.

Reynolds: Bhatia should resign

Reynolds: Bhatia should resign

People like Ram Bhatia and many of those who agree with his opinions are exactly the reason our students need to learn about the history and p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News