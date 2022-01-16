Locke: Become an activist

Another New Year’s resolution! This one is like no other.

This year I feel compelled to examine relationships, caustic vs. healthy.

I admit that this requires making judgments; I recognize my lack of patience in weighing the words and actions of others, i.e. I have little patience for hateful rhetoric, intimidation, prejudice and all unkind actions.

The next generation deserves good examples of strong leadership, courage and high principles. My words indicate that I am a pacifist at heart, but the activist in me endeavors to try to change hearts.

Part of my 2022 resolution is to listen to others more carefully to learn what makes them tick.

I want to encourage The Journal Times readers to participate more fully in their democracy, resolve to speak their minds on important issues and sign up to vote absentee ballot. As for me, I hope to bring new energy to my activism.

Again, this year, I will contact my congressman who year after year turns a deaf ear to violence and constituents who want to ban semiautomatic guns and rifles and high-capacity cartridges. He has never felt that this issue is urgent. I disagree.

I encourage you to join me; become an energetic activist on this issue and other issues of importance to you.

Sharon Locke, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0