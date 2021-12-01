Litzau: A seed of possibilities

A very special thanks for featuring the news story about the partnership between Wisconsin Sea Grant, RUSD and the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps to teach Racine public school students how they can protect the Lake Michigan shoreline from future erosion.

Although the detrimental impacts of coastal erosion are visible on every one of our Great Lakes, nowhere except Racine is there a concerted effort to prepare the next generations of environmental stewards to help with resilience. Not Chicago. Not Toronto. Not Cleveland. But you can bet major cities like these located along the Great Lakes are taking note of what Racine is doing. They have told us so.

There is more to the story. The partnership began with a grant from SC Johnson and its Foundation to the Great Lakes CCC to lead RUSD’s seventh-grade students in the Healthy Beaches program to study water quality at North Beach. Then the weather changed. Lake Michigan rose. And Racine’s shoreline disappeared. Wisconsin Sea Grant and the Great Lakes CCC joined forces to create an erosion control technician training program that prepares the Racine workforce for green infrastructure jobs. The spirit of the 1930s CCC in the modern role of a civilian climate corps. The team went a step further, developing the current coastal erosion curriculum and instruction program with RUSD to educate a younger audience that can protect Racine’s environmental assets well into the 21st Century.

It takes a village to grow a seed into possibilities.

Chris Litzau, Franksville

