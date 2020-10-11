Little: Reasons to not vote Republican

Two reasons are vital.
- 1. COVID-19: Trump was ill-prepared for any epidemic by his lack of basic knowledge and by his having dismantled our epidemic monitoring agency, one of his early decrees. When the virus struck us and was spreading rapidly he discouraged programs to stop it. To try to improve statistics he wanted to stop testing. His followers who incomprehensively agree with his variable policies liked what they were hearing from their oracle. Also, republicans were claiming that the constitution gives them the freedom to spread disease and ignore public health regulations. Therefore, the USA has the world’s worst statistics. COVID will not leave, so we must learn to deal with it. Unfortunately, Wisconsin republican legislators have followed Trump and have blocked public health efforts to control the virus. Apparently they believe public health principles are democratic and, therefore are not acceptable to republicans. This is consistent with republican policy that, in effect, disenfranchised Wisconsin voters by blocking Gov. Evers’ programs for which he had been elected. Wisconsin republicans have sued to block public health policies that could help to control the virulent virus.
- Our Planet: The Trump administration has cancelled prior administrations’ programs that delay global warming and reduce pollution. Instead, he has ordered programs that worsen warming and pollution. Vital stewardship of the earth by this administration is non-existent. Wisconsin republicans are similar, often advocating for projects that endanger the environment and are ecologically unwise. Planet earth must be protected before it’s too late. Republican policies lead to its destruction.
Bill Little, Racine
