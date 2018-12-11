The recent commentary by R.E. Mifflin from the Heritage Foundation regarding a Medicare For All proposal was inappropriate, partially erroneous and misleading.
Mifflin stated that we cannot afford such a plan. Several studies have shown that it would save $300 billion to $400 billion in the total cost of medical care annually. Currently, at least 25 percent of premiums paid to for-profit insurance companies do not pay for medical care but are wasted on administrative costs and companies’ profits. Medicare runs on about 4 percent administrative costs. Also, Medicare helps very significantly in controlling medical costs. Insurance companies control benefits, not costs.
As he stated, with everyone having medical insurance some other governmental programs might not be needed which, strangely, he seemed to regard as a disadvantage.
Very misleading is his attempt to compare our Medicare with the British National Health Service, when there is no resemblance. The two systems are not comparable. The British system is based on capitation, not fee for service, and the government owns most hospitals.
The current Medicare For All bills in Congress prohibit the program from paying to for-profit insurance companies. More important than saving money, having a single payer universal medical insurance plan is essential in providing quality medical care available to all.
William Little, M.D., Racine
