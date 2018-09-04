I read with interest your recent story about the seven air monitors being installed by the Clean Power Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin in conjunction with residents who live near the coal plants. As another air-breathing resident who lives too close to those plants (Racine), I can't help but ask a few questions.
Why does We Energies have only one monitor and is now installing a second one only after public attention?
Why does We Energies only report results from their monitor once a month? If they have high readings that could affect our health, will we only find out a month later?
How long has We Energies known about the health hazards posed by coal dust and coal ash? Why didn't it address these dangers from the start? Wouldn't a "good neighbor" do that?
Can an energy company that profits from coal really be trusted to monitor itself?
Carl Lindner
Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Carl figured you knew all the answers about coal and WE Energies----Are you the same who had an article in Urban Milwaukee? Anyway of course you have to weigh the data offered by a source with a vested interest.....WE Energies has a vested interest. The property owners have a vested interest. And you Carl probably have a vested interest.
Best to weigh all the info given by all sides.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.