Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I read with interest your recent story about the seven air monitors being installed by the Clean Power Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin in conjunction with residents who live near the coal plants. As another air-breathing resident who lives too close to those plants (Racine), I can't help but ask a few questions.

Why does We Energies have only one monitor and is now installing a second one only after public attention?

Why does We Energies only report results from their monitor once a month? If they have high readings that could affect our health, will we only find out a month later?

How long has We Energies known about the health hazards posed by coal dust and coal ash? Why didn't it address these dangers from the start? Wouldn't a "good neighbor" do that?

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Can an energy company that profits from coal really be trusted to monitor itself?

Carl Lindner

Caledonia

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments