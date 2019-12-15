Lindner: Cookies to die for
0 comments

Lindner: Cookies to die for

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We Energies is giving out cookie cookbooks again. Here's a recipe Wisconsin's worst polluter omitted:

Coal Cookies

2 cups "coal dust"

(sugar)

1 tablespoon "mercury"

(vanilla extract)

3/4 cup "arsenic"

(cocoa powder)

2 cups all-purpose "fly ash"

(flour)

2 1/2 sticks "coal slurry," at room temperature

(unsalted butter)

2 large "coal chunks"

(eggs)

1 teaspoon "lead"

(baking soda)

1/2 teaspoon "bottom ash"

(salt)

More coal dust, for garnish.

This may help us keep in mind what We Energies is really feeding us. Every day.

Carl Lindner, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kiemen: Democracy in peril

Donald Trump is a direct threat to our national security. He trashes the factual reports of our intelligent agencies, is delusional when he co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News