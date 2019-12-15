Lindner: Cookies to die for

We Energies is giving out cookie cookbooks again. Here's a recipe Wisconsin's worst polluter omitted:
Coal Cookies
2 cups "coal dust"
(sugar)
1 tablespoon "mercury"
(vanilla extract)
3/4 cup "arsenic"
(cocoa powder)
2 cups all-purpose "fly ash"
(flour)
You have free articles remaining.
2 1/2 sticks "coal slurry," at room temperature
(unsalted butter)
2 large "coal chunks"
(eggs)
1 teaspoon "lead"
(baking soda)
1/2 teaspoon "bottom ash"
(salt)
More coal dust, for garnish.
This may help us keep in mind what We Energies is really feeding us. Every day.
Carl Lindner, Racine