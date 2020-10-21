 Skip to main content
Lindner: Cookies to die for
Lindner: Cookies to die for

We Energies is giving out cookie cookbooks again. Here's a recipe Wisconsin's worst polluter always leaves out.

Coal Cookies

2 cups "coal dust" (sugar)

1 tablespoon "mercury" (vanilla extract)

3/4 cup "arsenic" (cocoa powder)

2 cups all-purpose "fly ash" (flour)

2 1/2 sticks "coal slurry" at room temperature (unsalted butter)

2 large "coal chunks" (eggs)

1 teaspoon "lead" (baking soda)

1/2 teaspoon "bottom ash" (salt)

More coal dust, for garnish

This may help us keep in mind what We Energies is really feeding us. Every day.

Carl Lindner, Racine

