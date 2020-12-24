 Skip to main content
Lindner: A We Energies Christmas carol
A Christmas carol for We Energies, to be sung to "Jingle Bells."

Coal Dust Kills

Coal ash spills,

Coal dust kills

All that's in their way—

Air and streams,

Hopes and dreams.

Fossil fuels can't stay.

Say goodbye to snow.

The Earth is getting hot.

The polar caps are melting.

This planet's all we've got.

To trash it all for money

Is mankind's greatest sin.

Mother Nature won't forgive.

Polluters cannot win.

repeat first stanza

Once the Earth was green,

Sky and water blue,

People drank from rivers,

The air was fresh and new.

Nature was in balance,

Everywhere life thrived.

Let it not be written

For profit, none survived.

repeat first stanza

Carl Lindner, Racine

