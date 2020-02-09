Lindner: A Valentine for We Energies
Lindner: A Valentine for We Energies

A Valentine for We Energies

Just to say we're watching

all the things you do,

like how the coal ash you create

is one big toxic stew--

arsenic and mercury,

and lead is in it too.

You wet it down in open pits

and let it soak and leach.

And when the bluff collapses,

it contributes to our beach.

The rest--all heavy metals--

you spill into our lake,

poisoning our water

for short-term profits' sake.

And thank you for the coal dust

you distribute far and wide,

throughout southeast Wisconsin,

no matter those who've died

from cancer, or the children

struggling to breathe free--

those you've helped get asthma

bronchitis, emphyse-

ma--and, of course,

our parents, the many elderly,

who don't enjoy their golden years

living with COPD.

So don't pretend we're "neighbors"

until you show you care.

Transition to renewables!

It's time to clear the air.

Carl Lindner, Racine

