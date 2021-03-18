Lindner: A (belated) valentine for We Energies

Just to say we're watching
all the things you do,
like how the coal ash you create
is one big toxic stew —
arsenic and mercury,
and lead is in it too.
You wet it down in open pits
and let it soak and leach.
And when the bluff collapses,
it contributes to our beach.
The rest — all heavy metals —
you spill into our lake,
poisoning our water
for short-term profits' sake.
And thank you for the coal dust
you distribute far and wide,
throughout southeast Wisconsin,
no matter those who've died
from cancer, or the children
struggling to breathe free —
those you've helped get asthma
bronchitis, emphysema —
and, of course, our parents,