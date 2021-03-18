Lindner: A (belated) valentine for We Energies

Just to say we're watching

all the things you do,

like how the coal ash you create

is one big toxic stew —

arsenic and mercury,

and lead is in it too.

You wet it down in open pits

and let it soak and leach.

And when the bluff collapses,

it contributes to our beach.

The rest — all heavy metals —

you spill into our lake,

poisoning our water

for short-term profits' sake.

And thank you for the coal dust

you distribute far and wide,

throughout southeast Wisconsin,

no matter those who've died

from cancer, or the children

struggling to breathe free —

those you've helped get asthma

bronchitis, emphysema —