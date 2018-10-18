I urge you to vote for Sarah Godlewski for state treasurer on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
As a public school teacher in Racine, I am very concerned about our children and how our state manages important resources for future generations. Thankfully, we have Sarah Godlewski running for state treasurer. She will help ensure our state’s future will be bright for everyone.
To give some background, Godlewski led the fight last spring to save the Treasurer’s Office by developing an extensive media campaign and organizing a bipartisan coalition. Because of her leadership, Wisconsin voters defeated the referendum, maintaining this critical position, which is the watchdog for our tax dollars. As state treasurer, Godlewski will use the same commitment to organizing and educating Wisconsinites on key issues, and will ensure our tax dollars are used and invested wisely.
In addition, her career as a financial expert and small business owner in Eau Claire, makes her the best person to take on this important position for our state. Please vote for Sarah Godlewski, state treasurer, on Nov. 6.
Jennifer Levie
Racine
