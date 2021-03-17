 Skip to main content
Lettow: Vote Lang for Burlington town chairman
Lettow: Vote Lang for Burlington town chairman

Since moving to Burlington from Illinois 5 years ago I have attended most of the monthly Town Board meetings. In that time I have come to appreciate that Jeff Lang, who has served on the Board for the past 15 years, does an outstanding job. He thoughtfully considers all sides of an issue, welcomes and accepts input from the citizens, and acts in the best interests of the Town. He has often volunteered his time to participate on committees and citizen groups, currently serving as co-chair on the Land Use Plan Committee and as a member of the Southeastern Wisconsin Fox River Association. Jeff recently took a personal interest in assisting our Homeowners Association with a problem involving a homeowner’s adherence to an approved Shoreline Plan.

I believe our Town Chairman should be someone who has the experience and knowledge of the Town and the workings of its Board. Jeff has proved during the past 15 years that he has the skills to lead the Town of Burlington, and it’s Board, into the future.

Larry Lettow, Burlington

