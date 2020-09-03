Outdoor ballot boxes
The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for all Wisconsin citizens to exercise their right to vote and have their ballot counted.
The requests for absentee ballots have increased greatly as citizens elect not to gather in crowds or enter buildings unnecessarily.
Racine County citizens work long and hard hours, and at all times of the day. Our postal service is under duress. One service that can help make sure your ballot is counted is to have secure outside drop boxes for ballots. They provide the convenience of a 24-hour drop-off and are also safer for municipal employees as it reduces the number of in office visits.
As of this writing, no such box exists in the City of Burlington, or throughout almost all of Racine County. There are funds available via the Wisconsin Election Commission and the state’s Route to Recovery program to offset costs.
The County of Kenosha has 10 such boxes and they are installed in many locations throughout the state, and in fact much of the U.S.
I encourage all citizens to contact your local officials to request these be installed to assure that your vote is counted and that you can exercise your sacred right to vote in a safe manner.
Joel Jacobsen, Burlington
Autocrats at the gate
What do presidents Viktor Orban of Hungary, Andrzej Duda of Poland, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayep Erdogan of Turkey, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Donald Trump of the United States have in common? They are all autocrats whose policies have shifted their countries from democratic to authoritarian states.
They all have replaced competent heads of institutions within their countries with political hacks, vilified the press and in some cases, like Hungary, nationalized the press and all media.
Many have used conspiracy theories to blame their opponents for imagined offenses or crimes against the state. For example, Orban in Hungary blamed George Soros, a Hungarian survivor of the Holocaust, for financing the migration of thousands of immigrants from Syria for settlement in Hungary. These immigrants passed through Hungary, and did not settle there. Genetic purity is encouraged by paying married couples for each child born.
In the United States, Trump used birtherism, stating that former president Barack Obama and now vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris were not United States citizens and therefore could not run for the highest offices in the land. Trump often retweets conspiracy theories such as the Clinton and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations are involved in child sex trafficking.
The western world, including the United States, is at an inflection point. The autocrats are at the gate. Democracies are in retreat. We can do our part in reversing this trend by ousting Trump on Nov. 3.
Joseph Kiemen, Racine
Contradicting parties
Type your letter listening to the speakers at the Democratic Convention, you’d hardly know they voted for the Patriot Act; the various wars the U.S. is embroiled in; all that “defense” spending (more than 50% of your federal tax dollars); only two articles of impeachment (when rootsaction.org was proposing 25 — at least Nixon had three); that many democrats support fracking which amounts to drill, baby, drill; that greenpeace gave the Democratic Party climate platform only a ‘C+’ on climate; that the democrats will not unite behind Medicare-for-All, letting their fall-back be so-called Obamacare, a plan invented by Republicans as then-governor Mitt Romney instituted it in Massachusetts.
More locally, Governor Evers signed an ALEC-inspired bill to criminalize protest, area Democrats voted for enriching Foxconn with the destruction of wetlands thrown in, and so forth.
Of course, I can well imagine that listening to the Republican Convention speakers will be quite beyond nauseating.
Republicans, the GEP — Greater-Evil Party.
Then there is Gore Vidal’s assessment: “The U.S. is run by the Property Party and its two right wings.” Right and righter.
Mark Giese, Mount Pleasant
Education during Covid
We are now facing perhaps the most heart-wrenching aspect of the pandemic. We have to decide when and how to send our beloved children back to school.
To quote my teacher/daughter, “In March the school buildings closed. Education did not stop.” All this while, staff has been working on online solutions and decisions based on what is best for students and families. No one was prepared for this abrupt closure.
And no one is really happy about the current situation. These are uncharted times, and no one has definitive answers. Plans may work — and they may not. The health of students, families and staff must be of primary concern. We all know that the children need to return to classrooms, but it must be done safely.
Whatever your family is doing for your child’s education, please fully support it. There are no right or wrong solutions here. Every family must do what they feel is best for their situations. Children are looking to us to develop their attitudes and feelings. Please be positive and accepting of change.
Please be a cheerleader for education. Hopefully, we can see this as an opportunity to learn what works best from each other, and we can look forward to innovative education for all children.
Mary Siuta, Racine
Re:
The Democratic agenda
Anyone can make accusations, unsubstantiated by fact, as is evident in your letter, Aug. 24, to The Journal Times.
If you wish to be helpful, please give concrete examples to verify your observations.
Alice Pittz, Racine
Presidential debates
Robin Vos has gotten his knickers in a twist, again.
According to an article in the Sunday paper written by Mr. Adam Rogan, Mr. Vos expressed a fear that the early voting law in Wisconsin would allow citizens to exercise their franchise before the first debate between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump took place.
Apparently, he and the president of the state senate dashed off a letter to the commission on presidential debates, requesting that the schedule be moved forward to take place prior to the onset of early voting.
Mr. Vos said since Wisconsin voters will be some of the first to cast a ballot “for the presidential election, it is imperative that we hear from both presidents.” Mr. Vos must have failed eighth-grade civics.
For any who are confused, the United States does not have two presidents. It has one incumbent and one challenger. Instead of mucking up the debate schedule, Mr. Vos could make much better use of his time taking a course in American government.
Gordon Ammon,
Mount Pleasant
Reply to Wernick commentary
The commentary by Jeffrey Wernick and Amy Peikoff in the Aug. 24 issue begs clarification. Jeffrey Wernick is identified as “Parler COO” and Amy Peikoff as “Parler Chief Policy Officer.” For those unfamiliar with Parler, Wikipedia identifies Parler as “a microblogging and social networking service [with] a significant user base of Trump supporters, conservatives and Saudi nationals. Posts on the website often contain far-right content, antisemitism and conspiracy theories.”
While I have no objections per-se to conservative commentary, the absence in this case of contextualized attribution is concerning. Worse yet, the commentary’s reference to an “honest form of money based on consent and trust (like Bitcoin or a gold-backed currency impervious to debasement)” turns out to be a thinly veiled platform for promoting the financial interest(s) of Jeffrey Wernick, “who has invested in bitcoin technology (Breitbart News).”
In addition, the commentary’s arguments about COVID-19 and the Federal Reserve fall largely under the category of conspiracy theory.
The lack of credibility, appropriate attribution and authors’ qualifications that characterize the commentary ultimately also reflect on the journalistic ethics of The Journal Times. I am disappointed, as a reader and subscriber, by the editorial board’s lack of judgment and due diligence.
Siegfried Christoph, Racine
‘Questions on the Democratic vision’
I am replying to the “Questions on the Democratic vision” letter to the editor sent in by Mike Iwon published on Aug. 24.
Mr. Iwon asked two questions about the funding of the Democratic vision. The main funding that was outlined by Joe Biden was to have the large (huge) corporations, who are paying zero or near zero dollars, to pay their fair share. Also, the millionaires/billionaires, who received the big tax cut by President Trump, should have that rescinded.
If all those would pay their fair share and not put the burden on the rest of us, this country would have a lot more funding for all the necessary programs to keep the country going.
Instead of plans to take away funding for social security and Medicare, why aren’t the politicians crying out for the large corporations to pay what they owe? Could campaign donations have something to do with this silence?
Marcia Pfost, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!