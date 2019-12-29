Leslie: Toys for Tots

It was the night before Christmas and all through Racine, the mood appeared to be a little bit mean.

The tax bills were hung on the refrigerator with care in hopes that the money soon would be there. The employees and retirees were nestled all snug in their beds as visions of new insurance danced in their heads. When down by the Annex there arose such a clatter I jumped in car to see what was the matter.

When I got there what should appear, but the mayor and city administrator dressed as Santa and a reindeer. To my total amazement they went to the basement. As they headed toward Christmas tree I heard them say this space is not free. They pushed the presents aside, knocking the tree to the floor as I stood in horror at the Toys for Tots door. With the gifts pushed aside a note they did lay that simply said it was time to pay. With a wink of theirs eyes and a twist of their heads I new Toys for Tots had something to dread.

When they got to the door, a bill they did post, it was around five thousand dollars or more at the most. But I heard them exclaim as they drove out of sight. Merry Christmas to all, and Racine treats you right.

Scott Leslie

Racine

