Lerro: A CNA is not an RN

I read your April 17 article titled "Back to School at 56" with the subtitle, "How a cook became a nurse during the pandemic."
Congratulations to Ms. Carrion for identifying and, more importantly, following through on establishing a new career path when the pandemic affected her old one. A person is never too old to learn something new. However, the article goes on to describe how she was able to graduate from Gateway as a certified nursing assistant (CNA). A CNA is not a nurse (RN). The writers at the Journal Times need to learn about the distinctions between the two occupations.
Diana Lerro, RN, Racine