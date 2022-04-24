 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lerro: A CNA is not an RN

  • 0

I read your April 17 article titled "Back to School at 56" with the subtitle, "How a cook became a nurse during the pandemic."

Congratulations to Ms. Carrion for identifying and, more importantly, following through on establishing a new career path when the pandemic affected her old one. A person is never too old to learn something new. However, the article goes on to describe how she was able to graduate from Gateway as a certified nursing assistant (CNA). A CNA is not a nurse (RN). The writers at the Journal Times need to learn about the distinctions between the two occupations.

Diana Lerro, RN, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olsen: Greatest love story

Olsen: Greatest love story

Two thousand years ago, a man named Jesus was crucified on a cross, was buried, and three days later was resurrected.

Eckert: Replace politicians

Eckert: Replace politicians

Some of the people in Madison and Washington need to be replaced come November. Forget about Republican or Democrat, there are some extremists…

Schultz: Religious education

Schultz: Religious education

Childhood religious education may or may not begin, depending on various family situations/preferences at home. Sunday schools at churches of …

Johnson: Speech of the year

Johnson: Speech of the year

It needed to be said and Sen. Cory Booker said it well. I would nominate it for the best speech of the year. It came near the close of the Sen…

Olsen: Make your own lunch

Olsen: Make your own lunch

Are you kidding? Complaining about food served at Unified. Are current events taught in school? Apparently not. There are homeless people, Ind…

Ammon: Imposing views on students

Ammon: Imposing views on students

Twenty-nine states are actively engaged in legislating restrictions that attack what their authors suggest are current educational practices w…

Fergus: Get an electric lawn mower

Fergus: Get an electric lawn mower

Hope for action on climate change will not come from national leaders if the deadlock on most issues is any indication. Concerned individuals …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News