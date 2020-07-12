Lena: Vote for unity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you had enough of divisive politics? As we approach the November election, I urge you to look for the leaders who unify rather than divide. If you feel disgust or anger after taking in the daily news, do not despair; rather, look for those leaders who have optimistic and pragmatic ideas to evoke necessary change.

Let’s find some common ground between these dividing lines that have been perpetrated by people who have been far too comfortable fighting on one side or the other. Seek first to understand and then to be understood by each person you converse with about issues that concern you.

Please vote this November with a goal to elect leaders who include and unify all members of a community with their actions.

Juliet Lena, Kansasville

