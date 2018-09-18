When I sit at home and watch the advertisements for politicians, read the newspaper or watch the news, I can't help but wonder what my grandparents would shake their heads at first?
Probably the same things I am now:
- If Bryce was such a "great" dad, he would have paid his child support.
- I'm sorry if Baldwin had issues with a mother being "drunk/drugs"growing up, but to use that a platform of true experience? Ask people now with real opioid abuse issues. She is abusing and pulling at peoples hearts.
- Yesterday, being off of work, I watched replays and moments of silence for the 3,000 people that died for no reason and saw not one person kneel! Imagine that.
- Not everything is black and white. I'm tired of every shooting, police arrest or pull over done is because ... You're white or you're black. Everyone remember is human. (Good or bad.)
- Now, I say this with regret. I did vote at the last election, always do, but I didn't for president. However, doesn't mean I don't care that President Trump is our leader in chief and that I haven't followed the political arena sometimes circus. So I guess what I'm saying is, he is still the president of the United States, demands more respect than talk shows and anonymous letters to a paper.
If you're not happy, get out there vote and stop complaining.
Kris Lemley
Racine
