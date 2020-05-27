Lemke: Grateful for my community

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Looking from the 20,000 view the coronavirus pandemic is a massive event we all hope we won’t have to deal with again in our lifetimes. Businesses are worried about surviving, people are worried about family members in hospitals, and parents are worried about adapting or finding work while having their kids at home full time. In my own life I have small business owners in my family/friend groups, a sister raising toddlers with energy to burn, and have lost a friend to the coronavirus. This new reality is one none of us wanted.

Amid all of this, I wanted to share my gratitude for:

1. Healthcare workers, custodians, mental health professionals and food service workers — For serving our community by keeping us healthy and fed.

2. City staff — Each Monday the garbage in my neighborhood gets picked up, calls to first responders are answered and streets are being fixed.

3. Health Department staff — For organizing testing and follow-up with people with coronavirus, and creating plans for business and community sites to open safely.

4. Teachers — For adapting lessons for students and celebrating graduations remotely.

5. My neighbors on the northside of Racine — Who practice distancing to keep our neighbors safe.