Lemke: Grateful for my community
0 comments

Lemke: Grateful for my community

  • 0

Looking from the 20,000 view the coronavirus pandemic is a massive event we all hope we won’t have to deal with again in our lifetimes. Businesses are worried about surviving, people are worried about family members in hospitals, and parents are worried about adapting or finding work while having their kids at home full time. In my own life I have small business owners in my family/friend groups, a sister raising toddlers with energy to burn, and have lost a friend to the coronavirus. This new reality is one none of us wanted.

Amid all of this, I wanted to share my gratitude for:

1. Healthcare workers, custodians, mental health professionals and food service workers — For serving our community by keeping us healthy and fed.

2. City staff — Each Monday the garbage in my neighborhood gets picked up, calls to first responders are answered and streets are being fixed.

3. Health Department staff — For organizing testing and follow-up with people with coronavirus, and creating plans for business and community sites to open safely.

4. Teachers — For adapting lessons for students and celebrating graduations remotely.

5. My neighbors on the northside of Racine — Who practice distancing to keep our neighbors safe.

Some days it is easy to lose site of the people doing their best under stressful and confusing circumstances. I am grateful for my Racine neighbors, business owners, health professionals and church community for working together to make this a bit more bearable. #StaySafeRacine

Melissa Lemke, Racine

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Bencriscutto: Herd immunity

Think of the virus like a wildfire. It needs new fuel to feed on or it burns out. Firefighters will burn out the brush in front of a fire to p…

Letters

Draeger: We deserve proper care

If and when I get COVID-19, I want to be treated in a hospital that doesn't need to keep me on a cot in a hallway. I want to have access to a …

Letters

Johnson: Dr. Don diagnoses

"As your second-most votes leader, I'm out front with what you want to hear. Some say I'm responsible for this virus thing. Wrong! No one is l…

Letters

Wolter: Facts were overlooked

In the past several days many letters have been written to newspapers blaming Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and the Republican Party for this pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News