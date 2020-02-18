Lemke: Clear curb cuts and sidewalk ramps of snow
0 comments

Lemke: Clear curb cuts and sidewalk ramps of snow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is that time of year again. Many of us are stressed by the headaches of snow, ice, snow removal, and traveling in bad weather. It can be a royal headache.

As stressful as the weather can be, I want to ask my fellow Racine residents to please take time to clear the curb cuts and sidewalk ramps of snow. I know it can be a pain, but I trust we all want the best for our loved ones and our neighbors.

I have seen people with wheelchairs or seeing-eye dogs walking in the street to avoid snow hills in the sidewalks, elder residents with walkers walking down the road, and people with strollers pushing them in the streets.

I know the snow is a pain, but please remember to think about our neighbors and loved ones who might be struggling to get around without clear sidewalk ramps. Your neighbors will thank you.

Melissa Lemke, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Sobota: Trump and George Carlin

I am currently reading a book by George Carlin. He said: “I cannot wait until we get a really evil president. Not devious and cunning like Nix…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News