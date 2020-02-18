Lemke: Clear curb cuts and sidewalk ramps of snow

It is that time of year again. Many of us are stressed by the headaches of snow, ice, snow removal, and traveling in bad weather. It can be a royal headache.
As stressful as the weather can be, I want to ask my fellow Racine residents to please take time to clear the curb cuts and sidewalk ramps of snow. I know it can be a pain, but I trust we all want the best for our loved ones and our neighbors.
I have seen people with wheelchairs or seeing-eye dogs walking in the street to avoid snow hills in the sidewalks, elder residents with walkers walking down the road, and people with strollers pushing them in the streets.
I know the snow is a pain, but please remember to think about our neighbors and loved ones who might be struggling to get around without clear sidewalk ramps. Your neighbors will thank you.
Melissa Lemke, Racine