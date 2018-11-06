Try 1 month for 99¢

Recent, under-represented reports of a Saudi-led war, economic devastation, and famine in Yemen that has starved thousands of toddlers to death, and further threatens the lives of over 14 million men, women and children should give us pause as Americans.

The intentional inflation, destruction of transport routes, and water supply utilities has resulted in inaccessibly high food costs and unimaginable living conditions. Meanwhile, our federal government negotiates arms deals for weapons to the Saudi monarchy that will be used to further this devastation and to suppress native Saudi-Arabians from achieving freedom from economic and cultural oppression, and basic human dignity.

If never before, the veil has been lifted. I implore you to ask yourselves how this type of international support for murder of innocent lives can be an expression of American values? To paraphrase scripture, in America's relatively new experiment as a liberal democracy, the citizenry is "Caesar." As such, "leaving unto Caesar" means we collectively make the decisions. Remind your representatives that American values are based on human dignity and self-determination, and demand that the humane treatment of human beings be a priority in all foreign policy decisions- supposed job-creating, international weapons deals included.

Ben Lehner, Racine

