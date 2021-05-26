Lehman: Stop gerrymandering

Adam Rogan’s recent reporting and your redistricting editorial have been a great service to your readers.

Thankfully, you’re helping citizens see that a fair map process with the new census is crucial to proportional representation in our democracy!

The whole political landscape for the next 10 years depends on the “maps fight.”

Outside observers declare the current Wisconsin districts, drawn by Republicans in secret 10 years ago, among the most gerrymandered, if not the worst in the country.

Senator Wanggaard recently on WGTD said his district is just fine, even though it stretches from West Racine to the Illinois and Walworth County lines — safe and republican for himself. He’s the poster child of a legislator choosing a district rather than a district fairly electing their representative.

Representative Wittke is hiding from questions on redistricting.

I wrote him on March 11 and asked him to publicly state his position on fair maps drawing. Nothing. Three calls to his office over the last two weeks asking his aides if he was going to answer my questions. No response.