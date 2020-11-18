Lehman: Restoring the soul of America

Many of us were happy to see that throughout his presidential campaign Joe Biden offered an unconcealed religious call to “restore the soul of America.” I think it came from his heart and it certainly struck a chord among members of faith communities.
This year Biden, a committed Irish Catholic, appealed to twice as many evangelical Christians as Clinton in 2016 (winning 29% of their vote) and among Catholics was a plus 8% nationally. Notably, Biden did well enough with Roman Catholics to prevail in the Midwestern battleground states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan — and also in Pennsylvania. Biden’s votes came from a wide coalition, but in retrospect one can argue that his 2020 victory, compared to Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, came largely from a stronger appeal to evangelical, mainline protestant and Roman Catholic Christians.
Biden’s victory was a breath of fresh, moral air to many believers. Church people were revulsed by Trump’s amoralism and total lack of humility. They were turned off by his misogyny, lying, selfish materialism, race-bating, demeaning of the disabled reporter and repeated put downs of Senator John McCain, but mostly by his unconcern for others during a raging pandemic. Our fellow citizens who themselves pray regularly saw in Trump so much behavior that they would never tolerate in any relative, friend or church member. Now those folks who voted for Biden — and regularly pray to God — are left befuddled that their brothers and sisters who piously read their Bibles still support a Trump.
John Lehman, Racine
