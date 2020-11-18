Lehman: Restoring the soul of America

Many of us were happy to see that throughout his presidential campaign Joe Biden offered an unconcealed religious call to “restore the soul of America.” I think it came from his heart and it certainly struck a chord among members of faith communities.

This year Biden, a committed Irish Catholic, appealed to twice as many evangelical Christians as Clinton in 2016 (winning 29% of their vote) and among Catholics was a plus 8% nationally. Notably, Biden did well enough with Roman Catholics to prevail in the Midwestern battleground states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan — and also in Pennsylvania. Biden’s votes came from a wide coalition, but in retrospect one can argue that his 2020 victory, compared to Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, came largely from a stronger appeal to evangelical, mainline protestant and Roman Catholic Christians.