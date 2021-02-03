Lehman: Paths to a better democracy

Ever since Ronald Reagan’s “government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem” Republicans have outdone themselves preaching a small-government message. And while all of us know that government is not always right-sized and perfectly efficient, the problem today is that Republicans have come to believe that their anti-statist thinking applies at all times and in all circumstances, superseding reason and dire circumstance.

It’s not that they don’t hear or believe the voices of science and medicine about a mask mandate. They are just trapped in their small government mantra.

Practically speaking, the boldest low-tax, small-government “ freedom” message most always wins Republican primaries. And in a state gerrymandered by and for Republicans the right-wing mantra finds no counter balance.

Pleasing TEA Party, conservative and Trumpist followers, the tactic is simple: ignore any efforts to actually help regular citizens and refuse to work with Gov. Evers. Instead, Republicans bash an unemployment system they themselves have long resisted spending money to fix and write new bills to protect employers only — not the general public, not customers, not employees. Other than that, following a national strategy, they sit in their seats resisting even the most modest Democratic proposals.