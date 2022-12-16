Leffler: World Cup benefits

It was terrific to see the United States make it to the round of 16 in soccer's World Cup.

The World Cup typically brings in around $5 billion dollars in revenue. That's not even including the third party sellers that profit from the World Cup. The World Cup drives clothing sales and many more micro-transactions.

A common misconception is that only the country that hosts the World Cup gains from the event. Qatar may have substantial profits from hosting the World Cup, but the rest of the world benefits almost equal to, if not more. With a country's name on the ranking boards and a dramatic increase in publicity, many countries see increased interest in their country.

Locally, the World Cup has generated greater interest in high school soccer, club soccer and RASA. This drives sales and advertising in the media market.

As interest in soccer increases and more tournaments are scheduled locally, more people come to Racine and spend money here. Restaurants, coffee shops and stores benefit. The local sports bars and pubs benefit from increased traffic and revenue from people wanting to watch local soccer or the World Cup games.

Milwaukee will be getting a pro soccer team. Appleton, Kenosha and recently, Franklin have newer semi-pro baseball teams and facilities that generate considerable economic activity.

Maybe Racine could be in the mix for a semi-pro soccer team. Think of the economic benefits to the Racine community.

Daniel Leffler, Franksville