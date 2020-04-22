Leavell: Change Wisconsin's voting system
Leavell: Change Wisconsin's voting system

Citizens and newspapers across our state should rise up, speak out, and insist our State Legislature fix Wisconsin’s outmoded voting system to allow voters to vote by mail without having to claim “absentee” status.

The way we are allowed to vote has for too long been manipulated to repress votes by those holding office to gain advantage to keep their office. Several states already conduct elections almost entirely by mail, including Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. Other states already have a majority of voters balloting by mail including Arizona, California, Florida, Montana and North Dakota.

These states have experience in streamlining the process and securing votes by mail. Wisconsin lawmakers should talk to officials in those states to learn from their experience to modernize its approach to elections and promote greater voter turnout. Greater voter participation strengthens democracy and election credibility. There has been very little voter fraud of significance reported in those states, or even in Wisconsin. The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU and many other research studies uniformly show that voter fraud is exceedingly rare.

The elected officials who claim stricter voting laws are needed to protect against voter fraud, and oppose the mail in vote, are creating a fiction. They need to get out of the way and allow those who want to modernize our voting system and respect today’s and future voters do their work to improve our elections.

Jeff Leavell, Racine

