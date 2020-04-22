Leavell: Change Wisconsin's voting system

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Citizens and newspapers across our state should rise up, speak out, and insist our State Legislature fix Wisconsin’s outmoded voting system to allow voters to vote by mail without having to claim “absentee” status.

The way we are allowed to vote has for too long been manipulated to repress votes by those holding office to gain advantage to keep their office. Several states already conduct elections almost entirely by mail, including Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. Other states already have a majority of voters balloting by mail including Arizona, California, Florida, Montana and North Dakota.

These states have experience in streamlining the process and securing votes by mail. Wisconsin lawmakers should talk to officials in those states to learn from their experience to modernize its approach to elections and promote greater voter turnout. Greater voter participation strengthens democracy and election credibility. There has been very little voter fraud of significance reported in those states, or even in Wisconsin. The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU and many other research studies uniformly show that voter fraud is exceedingly rare.