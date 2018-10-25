Things to think about before mid-term voting:
If you want good government, why vote for a party that repeatedly touts hatred of government?
If you care about the future, why vote for a party whose representatives demonstrably kowtow to corporate interests, ignoring scientific data and echoing all manner of food, environmental and big energy lies?
If you care about economic prospects of the vast majority of Americans, why vote for a party that has a decades-long track record of tax cuts benefiting the wealthy. In between such legislation, they sell themselves as deficit hawks — the record shows they are anything but. Right now we are seeing the deficit balloon in spite of the strong economy. And as night follows day, here comes Mitch McConnell passing over one trillion in tax cuts and then attacking programs which support our most vulnerable citizens.
Study, seek the truth and vote.
Stephanie W. Lazzeroni
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.