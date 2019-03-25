Try 3 months for $3

Get out and vote April 2 for Judge Lisa Neubauer for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice. She has the bipartisan support of over 90 percent of the state's judges and the endorsement of dozens of prosecutors, defenders and law enforcement.

She is clearly a smart, hard-working, highly qualified and well regarded candidate. Don't let the TV ads fool you!

Stephanie Lazzeroni

Caledonia

